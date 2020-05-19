Five Marketing Shows Not to Miss

The June edition of The Business Review USA is now live!

By: Sarah Brooks

1. iStrategy

iStrategy is a digital marketing conference that took place in Miami, Fla. this year. It’s a yearly conference (location may change) that will teach you just about everything there is to know regarding the internet and how to market with it.

Focuses include social media, SEO, online business marketing and more. You’ll attend workshops, hear from experts in the field and develop or improve your business's marketing campaign.

2. Event Marketing Summit

If you’re only able to attend one marketing conference per year, Event Marketing Summit should be it.

Registration is currently open for May of 2014 in Salt Lake City, Utah. This is where you’ll learn all about event marketing and the importance of face-to-face interaction. The conference spent the past 11 years in Chicago and now plans on visiting a new city each year to capture a broader audience.

3. Social Media Strategies Summit

This year, the Social Media Strategies Summit took place in New York, next year TBD.

With the explosion of social media in recent years and no plans on it slowing down, business owners need to incorporate this in a big way into their marketing campaigns. This conference will show you exactly how to do that.

You’ll hear from social media experts, participate in hands-on workshops, implement new marketing strategies and experience more networking opportunities that you can imagine.

4. Content Marketing World

Taking place this September in Cleveland, Ohio is Content Marketing World 2013. Content marketing is all about creating a marketing campaign that focuses on valuable and pertinent content. It’s communicating with your customers without having the sole focus be on selling your product.

This is a long-term marketing plan that will help ensure your success throughout the years. You’ll learn from and network with the best of the best of content marketers.

5. PubCon

PubCon is heading to Las Vegas from Oct. 21-24, 2013. The conference focuses on social media, search engines and online advertising.

You’ll hear from keynote speakers and be trained on improving your own social media skills. You’ll meet tons of like-minded business owners and hear from the best of the best in social media. The conference is huge and affordable, making it one you’ll want to attend on a yearly basis.

As you can see, digital marketing is a primary focus nowadays, and should be a huge part of your own marketing campaign.

In addition to digital marketing, though, you’ll want to grow your business through content marketing and networking.

Marketing conferences of all types will help you achieve your short and long-term business goals.

About the Author: Sarah Brooks is a freelance writer living in Glendale, AZ. She writes on personal finance, small businesses and intelius.com.