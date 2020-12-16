Ford releases its 2021 trends report on consumer behaviour

Following an announcement made by Ford Motor Company (Ford) , the automotive manufacturer announces the release of its 2021 Ford Trends Report which examines global consumer behaviours and attitudes.

“As we barrel into 2021 and look forward to a post-pandemic world, it’s clear that the changes brought about by COVID-19 have changed us – but to what degree?” commented Sheryl Connelly, global consumer trends and futuring manager for Ford Motor Company. “Ford and other companies are keenly interested to know what changes will stick long after COVID is in our rearview mirror. And while no one can predict the future, that doesn’t mean we can’t prepare for it,” added Connelly.

Key findings from its global survey of 14 countries:

69% of respondents reported that they are overwhelmed by the global changes currently taking place, with 53% saying that adapting has been ‘harder than imagined’, however 47% said it was ‘’easier than imagined’

Those that found it hardest to adapt were younger generations with 63% of Generation Z stating it has been harder than they imagined, compared to 42% of Boomers

Worldwide anxiety is high, 63% of adults globally stated that they feel more stressed than they did a year ago, with four in five adding that they should take better care of their emotional wellbeing

More than one in four adults globally who own a vehicle have reported that they use their vehicle to relax, with almost one in five stating that they use their vehicle to find privacy

Globally one in two people reported that they feel lonely on a regular basis, with younger generations feeling it the most acutely, with Generation Z being almost two times more likely to feel lonely on a regular basis compared to Boomers, resulting in many reconsidering there living location

76% of adults globally reported that they expect to see brands taking a stand on social issues, with 75% believing that brands today are trying to do the right thing

Globally 75% of adults appreciate the ways companies have improved the shopping experience since the outbreak, with 41% not wanting to go back to the way they shopped before

When it comes to smart city planning 67% of adults remain hopeful for the future when it comes to autonomous vehicles, with 68% of parents stating that they would prefer their children to ride in self driving cars than with a stranger

Reflecting on sustainability 46% of Generation Z globally believe that the pandemic has made people more wasteful, with 47% saying that the pandemic will have a long term negative impact on the environment

