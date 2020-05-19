Free People to Open First International Store in Canada

Free People, a specialty women’s clothing brand, has announced the grand opening of its first International retail location in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Opening the store on August 3rd, the location will be a tri-level 1,500 square foot retail space situated directly on Yorkville Avenue.

“We are incredibly excited to begin our retail expansion into the Canadian market,” said Beth Wehagen, Free People’s Director of Stores. “Our choice of Toronto as the first store in the market was an easy one given the city’s history as a forerunner in driving fashion and culture throughout the country. We love the architecture along Yorkville Ave and feel it truly captures the eclectic and creative nature of our brand.”

Free People’s first international store was designed in the style of the Free People brand. Utilizing hand carved wood and reclaimed brick, the store is fashioned to recreate a loft-like setting. Featuring products from Free People’s brands FP One, New Romantics, We the Free, and vegan leather fashion pieces, the Toronto Free People location will offer Canadian shoppers a fantastic selection.

The Toronto grand opening will be held at the Yorkville Avenue location on August 2nd from 6-8 pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive fashion expertise and styling tips from Ally Dean, Associate Editor of Elle Canada, a Free People iPhone case that features exclusive artwork from company artists, and will be able to enter to win a pair of tickets to see Gotye at Molson Canadian Amphitheater on September 20th as well as enter for a chance to win tickets to see Grace Potter and The Nocturnals playing at the Phoenix on August 17th.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review Canada

The new Toronto store is just the beginning of Free People’s expansion. Its second international store will be located in Calgary, opening on August 31st at the Chinook Centre.

As a part of the expansion into Canada, Free People is making online shopping easier at FreePeople.com for Canadians. Shoppers, when checking out, will have the option for Direct Duty Payment upfront, enhancing the overall online shopping experience.