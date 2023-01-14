From NYC to Hong Kong, the rise of the private members' club

When Soho House exploded onto London’s social scene in the mid-nineties, it ushered in a new type of private members’ club – one that was cool, inclusive, and aimed at the young, city-dwelling creative class.

Standing uniquely apart from the somewhat stuffy clubs that have been a London hallmark for more than two centuries, Soho House thrived – and nearly 30 years later is still going strong with 30 locations across the globe.

But now, the private members’ club concept is in transition once more, and a new breed is born.

The Third Space – work, play, converse, learn

As the dust settles on the pandemic, and a new way of living unfolds – one where the lines between work and play blur and community and connection are prioritised – people are seeking out social interactions in new ways.

Enter the post-pandemic private members’ club – a curated and interchangeable ‘third space’ where work seamlessly transforms into a space to socialise, and where culture flourishes and curious minds go to interact, explore, and learn.

These new and reinvented clubs not only feature workspaces where traditional clubs do not, but they offer culture-rich experiences, expert talks, and a diverse community – opening themselves up to more people from all walks of life irrespective of family pedigree or financial clout.

“We’re all in a cultural moment now where we’re vagabonds of sorts and the lines between office and restaurant and home – we want to blur those,” says Arsalun Tafazoli, co-founder of The Reading Club, a newly conceived members-only club on the rooftop of the InterContinental that opened in downtown San Diego last September.