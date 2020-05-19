IKEA launches nationwide refugee employment program

Global furniture retailer IKEA announced today plans to launch a nationwide employment program to hire 250 refugees over the next three years. Building on a successful pilot program that began in June 2018, the company will help incorporate refugees into the workforce, providing them with training to develop news skills and integrate successfully into local communities across Canada.

"At IKEA, we are guided by a simple, yet powerful vision: to create a better everyday life for the many people," said Michael Ward, President of IKEA Canada. "Our national refugee employment program will not only provide refugees with career opportunities and job training, but it also provides IKEA the opportunity to create a diverse and inclusive work environment where individual differences are celebrated."

IKEA Canada will partner with 18 agencies across the country who will help the company reach and recruit displaced people in search of employment. The agencies partnering with IKEA provide prospective employees with pre-employment training and support, including resume writing, interview skills and pre-screening, as well as post-hire support, including language training and long-term career counselling.

"Canada is a global humanitarian leader because of the generosity of Canadians, who have helped refugees settle and integrate into Canadian society. I commend IKEA Canada for its leadership in recognizing how the successful integration of refugees benefits us all." The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

"ACCES Employment is excited to be a community partner working closely with IKEA Canada on this important initiative. We have facilitated two successful hiring events in this partnership and look forward to continued collaboration to create and establish important hiring opportunities for refugees," said Allison Pond, President & CEO, ACCES Employment.