Inside Trinidad and Tobago’s Maritime Landscape

Trinidad and Tobago’s robust maritime infrastructure, strategic geographic location, specialised value chain and ecosystem offer the right environment for your commercial maritime operations or leisure marine activities.

There are several key benefits to investing in Trinidad and Tobago. The country’s natural and safe harbour makes it an ideal location for the storage of ships. This could be particularly useful to oil and gas services companies during periods of a business slowdown. The country seeks to expand the lay-up activities in Trinidad and Tobago as per the government legal, institutional and administrative framework.

The calm waters of the Gulf is a prime location for organisations that seek to transship raw materials from South American countries such as Brazil, Venezuela and Guyana to European and Asian markets. The Port Offshore transshipment facility transfers ore and bulk cargo to North America and China. There are a number of ship repair facilities located in Trinidad, including one dry dock facility with a lifting capacity of 23,000 metric tonnes and an overall length of 230 meters.

Offshore Ship Transshipment Port

Trinidad and Tobago is regarded as one of the world’s biggest destinations for ship storage and lay-ups as a result of naturally sheltered and deep harbour, hurricane safety record and developed infrastructure and support mechanisms. There are opportunities in transshipment for companies that are engaged in the commodities industry in South America and are experiencing considerable issues getting ores and other minerals to destination markets.

The set up of a ship to ship transfer operation within the Gulf of Paria, Trinidad and Tobago and Ship Lay-Ups for vessels temporarily idle as a result of a lack of cargo. The opportunities in ship layups includes cold lay-up, which is suitable for vessels up to five years out of service and warm lay-up, which is suitable for vessels up to twelve months out of service. This is primarily due to insufficient and aging port infrastructure and fluctuating river drafts that makes it almost impossible to load large vessels in other locations.