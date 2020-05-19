Article
Leadership & Strategy

Intervine becomes 100% employee owned

May 19, 2020
Intervine, a leading global supplier of wine to international airline companies announced this week it has become 100% employee-owned. Headquartered in Napa Valley, California, Intevine accomplished the transition through its Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

With over 300 wineries around the world under representation, Intervine is a global leader in full-service beverage distribution, sales and marketing to airlines and cruise operators. In 2018, Intervine sourced and supplied more than 1.4 million cases of wine flying on 30 airlines in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America as well as sailing on more than 15 major cruise lines.

During a surprise celebration in January, founders Colleen May and Michael Borck presented each team member with T-shirts emblazoned with “I Just Bought a Company” alongside Intervine’s logo.

“It’s long been our dream to give back to the those who have made Intervine the world leader it is today,” said May. “We saw this as the best way to ensure the long-term sustainability of the team-oriented culture and success we have built together.”

Borck, who co-founded Intervine with May in 1991, called it one of the proudest days of his life. “We have always believed that investing in talented, highly skilled people is what separates good companies from exceptional companies. Now this amazing team will enjoy all the benefits of being employee-owners.”

