Vobev Streamlines its Beverage Manufacturing Supply Chain

In an announcement made by Utah-based independent can maker and filler - Vobev - the company has become the first in North America to streamline its beverage supply chain under one roof. Receiving a positive welcome from the beverage industry, Vobev has had several small, mid, and large-sized, water, charged water, carbonated soft drinks, and energy drink customers looking to join its portfolio.

Vobev’s State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility

Expected to be the development epicentre for the industry, as well as an incubation station for innovation in North America, the Vobev facility is a 1.2 million square feet factory, designed to be a one-stop-shop for beverage brands, with simplified production choices.

Opening in the fourth quarter of 2021 the facility will offer five services:

Improved supply chain capabilities: the facility will be five times faster than the traditional can manufacturer or filler, providing the ability to experiment and innovate at a quicker pace.

Decreased production lead time: the facility’s lead time has been shortened by 10 weeks, as well as reducing the carbon footprint. Vobev will produce, fill, and have the capability to sleeve different can sizes.

Automated packaging: available for a variety of products including waters, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, wine, spirits, seltzers and more, Vobev’s automated variety packaging will provide customers with the option to combine products into different package sizes with single or multiple drink varieties.

Research and development: Vobev promises to realise ideas or finished formulas with its on-site research and development capabilities.

Graphics: Vobev also promises to masterfully create ideas or finished packaged graphics with its full-service graphics department.

“Opening an integrated, independent canned beverage manufacturing and development facility that is the quickest-to-market is an incredible team accomplishment. We have taken bold steps to combine the idea-to-shelf process in a facility that is environmentally friendly and technologically savvy. This facility will have the people and space needed to essentially change the industry,” said Eric Cudnohoske, General Manager of Vobev.

Vobev’s Eco-Friendly Facility

Vobev’s new facility is more eco-friendly than the traditional canning process. Decreasing its overall carbon footprint typically produced during the development, manufacturing, and logistics processes, Vobev, in order to achieve this, combined everything into one location.

In addition to this, Vobev uses aluminium cans - the most recycled product in the US, and friendlier to the planet than other beverage containers. The manufacturing facility plans to leverage additional sustainable processes such as water reclamation, solar power, and warehouse automation.

Employing individuals with technical experience and deep roots in safety, quality, manufacturing, beverage production and customer service, Vobev will offer more than 400 highly skilled professional jobs over the next 18 months to the salt Lake City, Utah area.