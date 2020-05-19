Article
Kohl’s announced today its expectation of hiring more than 52,700 associates throughout the US for the upcoming holiday season. Anticipating the need for 10 percent more staff than 2011’s holiday season, Kohl’s estimates that each store will hire an additional 41 seasonal associates. This investment in staff is a direct result of Kohl’s focus to provide shoppers with excellent customer service throughout the annual shopping increase. Kohl’s also expects to hire 5,700 seasonal positions at its distribution centers

“In addition to our quality brands, great values and a convenient shopping experience, Kohl’s is known for providing excellent customer service delivered by our dedicated associates,” said John Worthington, Kohl’s chief administrative officer. “That commitment to deliver on our customer promise to expect great things is especially important during the holiday season, and we are pleased to be hiring more than 52,700 associates across the country to help our customers and support our stores during this busy time.”

 

Seasonal associates employed at Kohl’s work a variety of schedules ranging from a few hours of work to 20 hours weekly.  Job descriptions include work duties such as unloading trucks, freight processing, stocking and cash register duties. Hiring began in September and Kohl’s expects to fill most positions by mid-November. In Kohl’s distribution centers, hiring began in August for positions responsible for overseeing the shipment and delivery of Kohl’s products to retail stores and Kohl’s.com orders. Associates interested in opportunities should visit www.KohlsCareers.com.

