N8’s CeraShield Tube authorised for use by Health Canada

The Canadian government’s health department, Health Canada, has authorised the usage of a medical innovation from N8 Medical to help COVID-19 patients.

Called a CeraShield™ Endotracheal Tube, a press release describes the equipment as a tube with a special ‘anti-fouling’ coating, which can prevent infections among patients using ventilators, something which often leads to further complications and often fatalities.

The importance of this slight but significant innovation is put into focus by the Spanish Influenza outbreak in the early 20th century, where an alarming number of deaths (95%) were actually as a result of secondary bacterial infection.

A life-saving device

It is hoped by both Health Canada and N8 Medical that the CeraShield Tube will help reduce fatalities amongst coronavirus patients requiring ventilators.

“Preventing virally-infected patient exposure to bacterial biofilms on the endotracheal tube is critically important,” stated Carl Genberg, Chief Scientific Officer at N8.

"In a time of severe shortage of mechanical ventilators, we believe that use of the CeraShield Endotracheal Tube has the potential to both reduce mortality and optimize ventilator capacity by getting patients off the ventilator sooner.”

The relatively new device was presented with a Product Innovation of the Year award by Frost & Sullivan in late 2019, which praised its broad range of applications and lack of side effects in preventing the spread of infections.

Maintaining communications

The authorisation by Health Canada signposts the dedicated approach with which the country’s government is addressing the pandemic.

In a press release, the organisation confirmed that it was maintaining communications with China to facilitate “the necessary procedural support to ensure the smooth export of essential goods and supplies procured by Canada during this ongoing health crisis.”

Additionally, Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety, stated that guidance to the public would be issued as everyday services are put under increasing stress and speculation.

“Canadians want the services they rely on every day for their health and safety and economic well-being to continue. We have put together this guidance to help support critical infrastructure employers in identifying and managing their workforce while responding to COVID-19.”

