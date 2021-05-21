Nokia and Verizon’s Transformative Private 5G Solution

Nokia is a key technology partner of Verizon’s, with the two companies teaming up to offer 5G Private Wireless Network solution, a high-performance, end-to-end enterprise network and edge computing platform. “The Nokia Verizon 5G Solution gives enterprises the power to manage critical assets through a simple web portal, eliminating the need for complex management systems,” says David de Lancellotti, Vice President, Global Verizon Sales at Nokia. “The solution is critical for our customers because it provides them with a single, reliable, secure 5G data network. As solution providers, we’re seeing networks growing more and more complex. The key is to consolidate those communications onto a single network and reduce complexities for enterprises.”

The utility of a private network in particular is to enable the agile connection of enterprise assets over wireless networks, enabling new possibilities and applications. ““260+ enterprise customers have deployed Nokia private wireless solution globally in a variety of vertical segments,” says de Lancellotti. “Whether that’s a transportation hub like a sea port where you can automate how material comes on and off ships or smart factories. Nokia's 5G "factory of the future" in Oulu, Finland utilises a private network that drives an 80% reduction in the time it takes to send out a specific product line. That creates a great deal of efficiency in an evolving environment where we change our product lines all the time.”

Nokia’s implementation of private 5G emphasises the inherent strengths of the technology. ”Reliability, throughput and security continue to be a huge focus for us, but what is a private network without ultra low latency?” says de Lancellotti. “With low latency, you can start to tie in things like real time analytics, IoT, and machine learning. By driving low latency, what that does is enable service enhancements like asset tracking, guided vehicles, workflow management, predictive maintenance and safety monitoring.”

The Verizon partnership sees both sides combining their individual strengths for the benefit of customers. “The partnership with Verizon is really the critical piece that brings this entire solution together. We’re great with the technology of driving fibre wireless, of bringing it to the cloud, while on the other side Verizon brings their deep knowledge of the network and their embedded customer base.” Nokia’s technological expertise, meanwhile, drives down costs for customers. “We believe that cost and performance are the top things that a customer focuses on. Based on our scale and our technology leadership, we can achieve a momentum that really helps with financial returns. A lot of other solutions force you to have on-premise equipment - which we don’t do. Our cloud-based solution can be hosted on-prem or can instead be managed by us.”

Looking to the future, de Lancellotti sees Nokia and Verizon continuing to lead private 5G transformation. “5G is more than just the next generation of products - It's really about a fifth generation for people and for enterprise. We've been focused on private wireless for several years and have led the move to industry 4.0. More than anything else, that and our end-to-end capabilities uniquely positions us to manage really every piece of a customer's network.”