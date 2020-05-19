OEA supports Ontario’s LEAP programme for utility bills

The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) has congratulated the Ontario Energy Board for its continued efforts to make energy bills more affordable.

LEAP ( Low-income Energy Assistance Programme) is an initiative which seeks to ensure that billpayers are not cut-off from electricity or natural gas supplies. A CA$9mn fund has been created to assist those who cannot meet their payment obligations.

Particularly relevant now that COVID-19 has taken many citizens out of work or made them simply unable to, LEAP’s humanitarian message is more important now than ever before.

Commending the government’s willingness to support its citizens so nobly, Vince Brescia, President and CEO of the OEA, enthused the positive impact it would have.

"We applaud the government for taking a policy approach that focuses assistance on those in need during these challenging times. The decision to increase funding available for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) will greatly benefit many Ontario families.”

The OEA is revered as the region’s trusted voice within the energy sector and has come to represent the opinions of the industry’s leaders over the years.

Sponsored by Toronto Hydro, Alectra, Enbridge and Hydro One, the organisation continues in its daily mission to ensure consumers are kept fully up-to-date on the latest information regarding energy.

Its presence will be invaluable as the coronavirus pandemic continues to destabilise the economy and make so many aspects of business uncertain.

Easing the crisis

The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) has introduced additional measures to assist billpayers, including fixing prices at off-peak levels - meaning that, no matter what time of day, consumers will pay the same, lower price.

The ‘winter ban’, which prevents people from being cut-off from an energy supply that could provide heating owing to non-payment, has also been extended to 31 July 2020.

