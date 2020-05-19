Porsche enters Silicon Valley

Porsche Digital are set to launch a new technology centre in Silicon Valley and build strong partnerships with existing tech giants. According to a press release, the company’s mandate “is to recognize digitalization strategies and trends in the US market more quickly and to be able to develop and test solutions for Porsche – making its proximity to technology enterprises and start-ups of particular importance. The office will focus on the topics of digitalization, connectivity, and smart mobility.”

Thilo Koslowski, Managing Director of Porsche Digital said, “It is particularly important to be right next door to leading IT companies in the USA, as this allows us to identify trends early and invest in new technologies at the right time.”

The new office, which will employ approximately 100 staff, expands from the company’s other tech offices situated in Europe, but will now be placed in the centre of technological innovation with some of the largest influences in the tech and automotive sector. Koslowski added, "In addition to our own potential for innovation, above all we want to form strong partnerships.”

The company has seen steady growth since its launch in 2016, with a revenue of 22.3 billion euros (an increase of four per cent), in addition to employee numbers rising by 13 percent, therefore the company is going from strength to strength, with continual steady growth throughout its operations.