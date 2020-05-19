Article
Leadership & Strategy

Profit Guide names Canada's best places for business

May 19, 2020
Business journal PROFITguide.com has revealed the results of its survey into the best places in Canada to conduct business.

Using public and provincial data from 60 municipalities, the rankings are derived on factors including costs of doing business, market prosperity and friendliness of taxation and regulation. Each city was given a score on elements from office hire cost and speed of processing building permits to education levels and amount of red tape.

It names Grande Prairie as the number one place to do business, with Edmonton in second place and Saskatoon in third.

The top 10 are as follows:

  1. Grande Prairie
  2. Edmonton
  3. Saskatoon
  4. Lethbridge
  5. High River
  6. Winnipeg
  7. Whitby
  8. Vaughan
  9. Moose Jaw
  10. Burlington

Profit Guide has also carried out separate studies on the most affordable cities, most business-friendly in terms of government and most lucrative, based on the affluence of the populations in question.

To see the full feature and list of top places to do business, visit www.profitguide.com

Read the July 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

