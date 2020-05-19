Scotiabank Appoints Brian Porter as President

Scotiabank announced today its appointment of Brian Porter as President which will take effect November 1st. Brian Porter will be reporting to current and continuing CEO Rick Waugh.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Brian to the role of President. He has had a distinguished and diversified career at Scotiabank and he brings the right amount of breadth and depth to the role," said Rick Waugh, President and CEO, Scotiabank. "I look forward to working closely with Brian and the whole management team in the year ahead as we focus on bringing diverse solutions to our customers and delivering long-term and sustainable earnings growth to our shareholders."

Porter joined Scotiabank’s ranks in 1981 and currently serves as Group Head, International Banking for Scotiabank and oversees the bank’s personal, small business and commercial banking business located in more than 55 countries outside of Canada. Before his current position, Porter was previously Scotiabank’s Chief Risk officer for five years.

"I am very excited to take on the role of President and have the opportunity to work directly with Rick Waugh and our whole management team in this capacity," said Brian Porter, Group Head, International Banking. "I have been privileged to work with a tremendously talented group of Scotiabankers across the organization throughout my career."

This appointment totals four direct reports to CEO Waugh including Porter as President, the COO, Group Head and Global Human Resources and Communications and Group Head of Global Risk Management. Porter will manage all four of Scotiabank’s business lines including Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management and Global Banking and Markets.

"The Board is very confident that Brian Porter's appointment positions Scotiabank well to continue to produce strong results and build on the straightforward and proven business model that has worked so well for customers, shareholders and employees," said John Mayberry, Chairman of the Board.