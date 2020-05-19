Suzuki to Discontinue Auto Sales in Canada by End of 2014

Suzuki Canada Inc (SCI) announced today its plans to transition out of the automobile business in Canada by end of 2014. Suzuki stated the reason for this transition was due to an overall interest in realigning its business operation focus on its Motorcycle, ATV and Marine divisions. Thus, after Suzuki’s 2014 model year, Canadian auto production will discontinue.

This announcement follows a similar one from November 2012 in which Suzuki announced its pull out in production for US automobiles. After this announcement, Suzuki monitored market conditions closely and concluded that automotive production for Canada was no longer viable.

“SCI remains very proud of its high quality motorcycle, ATV and marine products and will continue to bring to the Canadian market more of the excellent products that its customers have come to know and expect,” said Suzuki in an official statement.

Suzuki plans to work with current auto dealers to create a smooth transition from the sale of automobiles to warranty and service operation sales exclusively. All of Suzuki Canada’s warranties will be honoured and auto parts and service will still be available to customers through Suzuki’s dealer network. Suzuki is giving its auto dealers 12 months to make the transition.

