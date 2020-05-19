Damon: inventing the motorcycles of the future

Vancouver-based startup Damon Motorcycles has started 2020 in style by winning the ‘Best in Innovation’ prize at the 2020 CES Innovation Awards.

Founded in 2017, the company has achieved the rapid development of its ‘Halo Hypersport’ model motorcycle, which is now available for reservation on Damon’s website.

Carrying a US$24,995 price tag, the Halo’s electric engine can generate 200 horsepower, 147ft-lbs of torque and go from 0-60mph in less than 2.5sec. The EV is able to be fully charged in under one hour and has a range of 190 miles.

A vehicle for the people

In a recent press release, Jay Giraud, Founder and CEO, said that the company’s aim was to deliver the ultimate EV to customers. “We built what every rider dreams of: a motorcycle that can adapt to the changing road conditions, perfectly suited for inner city commutes, winding back roads and everything in between.”

“Having a Damon motorcycle means having an upright commuter bike, a forgiving touring bike and an exhilarating sport bike, all-in-one.”

However, the company’s vision expands far past providing an exciting EV for the dedicated motorcycle market. “We are focused on the forgotten category of 1.5 billion vulnerable road users, and to fulfill our vision, we put data-driven thinking at the epicentre of the company.”

“We are building a radical riding experience where the joy and simplicity of riding is augmented by technology, and our goal is to usher in a world with no fatal accidents on Damonized vehicles by 2030,” said Giraud.

The Big Four take notice

The technology integrated into the Halo Hypersport features an industry first: AI-enhanced safety. Called CoPilot, the system uses 360-degree radar to detect threats and anticipate accidents.

Utilising visual cues and specially designed vibrating handlebars, CoPilot then alerts the rider, who will have time to adequately respond.

Having demonstrated the Halo’s capabilities to the Big Four motorcycle manufacturers (Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and Kawasaki), Giraud remarked to Wind Burned Eyes that “They love it. They love the tech,” opening the possibility that Damon could licence its technology to them in the future.

