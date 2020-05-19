TekWorks finalizes merger with Paladin Technologies

TekWorks Inc, a San Diego-based custom-crafting technology solutions company, has announced its upcoming merger with Vancouver-based Paladin Technologies Inc, the largest complex systems integrator in Canada. Going forward into 2019, the two companies will work collaboratively on technology integrated solutions, including design-build projects for security systems, audio visual, network cabling, data centers, and network services.

“As we reviewed our strategic options, it was clear that merging with Paladin Technologies was the right fit not only for our people, but also our clients. With over 13,000 employees in the Paladin group of companies, this is an entrepreneurial organization that focuses on promotion from within through people development programs,” said TekWorks president, William Bourgeois. “As a private entity, we have benefitted from being able to make long term investments for continuous improvement in our processes and this will no doubt continue after the merger with Paladin Technologies. This move is all about quality and building on our capability to service our clients even better."

SEE ALSO:

Paladin,which specializes in solutions including IP security, audio visual, low-voltage infrastructure, networking & wireless, unified communications, and monitoring, will absorb TekWorks. With the Canadian company’s 40 years of industry growth and ‘coast-to-coast’ resources, TekWorks will better serve its existing clients while expanding into new market opportunities.

Ted Reid, president of Paladin Technologies, stated, "I am excited to be able to work with the 200 fantastic people of TekWorks in pursuing new opportunities and cross-pollinating best practices between the companies. TekWorks has had tremendous success in the market by being innovative in adopting proven, effective technologies and for having a laser-like focus on delivering on its promises. This transaction is about building our US platform and we are delighted that all TekWorks team members are committed to our merger."