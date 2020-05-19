TELUS Posts Positive Q4 2011 Results

TELUS Corporation announced today its fourth quarter 2011 results. Reporting a revenue of $2.7 billion, TELUS saw an increase of more than five per cent in comparison to Q4 2010.

What led to this increase for TELUS? Revenue generation for TELUS was a direct result of 6.5 per cent growth in wireless revenue and four per cent growth in wireline revenue which were simultaneously driven by strong data growth. Another driver was TELUS’ enhanced subscriber base across all products and services.

In the Q4 of 2011, TELUS added an additional 148,000 postpaid wireless customers. Those consumers' adoption of smartphones as their mobile phone solution pushed the company’s data revenue to an increase of 43 per cent. Although the company saw declining wireless voice revenues, the data increase has more than made up for the revenue loss and led to a wireless average revenue per unit (ARPU) growth of one per cent.

TV subscribers also increased in Q4 2011 for TELUS. Adding 56,000 TV customers, TELUS brought its total TV subscriber base to an astounding 509,000. Finally, TELUS’ Internet division attracted 24,000 new high speed Internet subscribers throughout the quarter leading to a total TV and Internet wireline data revenue growth of 15 per cent.

“TELUS’ fourth quarter and full year 2011 results reflect the success of our strategy of investing in our broadband technology and client experience across our wireless, TV and high-speed Internet services. As a result of this strategy, we substantially increased new customer connections in 2011 by 26 per cent to 475,000 additions. This generated excellent annual revenue and earnings growth, as we surpassed the $10 billion revenue milestone and expanded net income by 15.5 per cent to $1.2 billion. Moreover, our annual free cash flow of almost $1 billion supports our forward looking dividend growth model, which provided shareholders with a 10.5 per cent dividend increase in 2011,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO.