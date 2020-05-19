Article
Yahoo! Turns New Logo Into Marketing Opportunity

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Yahoo is ready to reveal a new logo, but before it does it intends on teasing us for a period of no shorter than 30 days. Marketing geniuses. 

"Over the past year, there’s been a renewed sense of purpose and progress at Yahoo!, and we want everything we do to reflect this spirit of innovation," the company said in a Tumblr post Tuesday. "While the company is rapidly evolving, our logo -- the essence of our brand -- should too."

The new logo is set to unveil at 9 p.m. PDT on September 4. Until Yahoo reveals the new logo, it will post a variation of the logo each day throughout its website and on its social media pages.

On September 4 Yahoo says users can expect that "the new logo will be a modern redesign that’s more reflective of our re-imagined design and new experiences."

Yahoo also says the logo will keep its "fun, vibrant and welcoming" characteristics. It will also remain purple and keep its exclamation point, so the changes may not be drastic at all.

"Some things never go out of style," the company said. Head over to Yahoo.com to check it out!

