Dialight envisions a safe industrial world with LED lights

"Creating a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone is the foundation of our approach to ESG," says Dialight CEO Fariyal Khanbabi. "With the industrial world accounting for 32% of global carbon emissions, we, as the world leader in industrial and hazardous LED lighting, regard the transition to net-zero carbon as an obligation to help drive meaningful change in the sector."

In the pursuit of a safer and more eco-friendly industry, installing LED lights is a quick and easy way to decarbonise. LED lights are the most efficient lighting technology on the market, emit significantly less carbon, and are less harmful to people and the environment in the event of bulb breakage, due to LEDs' lack of toxic mercury, which is present in some legacy lighting.

Additional benefits of LED lighting include:

Financial savings

Even though LED fixtures can cost more than halogen, incandescent, or fluorescents upfront, they last far longer, saving money over time through greater energy savings and reduced maintenance. The cheaper overall maintenance expenses mean the company can save labour hours, and personnel can focus on more critical tasks.

Operational efficiency

LED lighting has precise directional control, so it can be directed as needed without wasting energy.

LED lights can also be muted or colour tuned to achieve the desired brightness and colour contributing to the workplace atmosphere and surroundings. With advanced control capabilities, businesses may now manage how much energy they consume by dimming or scheduling LED lights.

Injury prevention and safety measures

One of the most common causes of injuries at industrial worksites is insufficient illumination of hazards. LED lighting offers crisp, clear illumination that is far superior to legacy lighting technologies. What’s more, LED lighting emits low heat, which means they can be left on for long periods. They lessen the need for air conditioning in an office or fans in a factory without the risk of overheating or igniting a fire.

"For 50 years, Dialight has been solely focused on environmentally-friendly LED technology, introducing market-leading innovations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of people working in harsh, hazardous industries," says Khanbabi. "We are proud to continue to accelerate the industrial evolution to greener solutions through our cutting-edge products and technology."