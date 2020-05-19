Cogeco Opens Toronto Data Centre

Cogeco Data Services has announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art data centre in Toronto’s business district. Cogeco’s new data centre will provide local customers and organizations easy access to data centre services, such as low latency connections to Canada’s largest business and financial institutions.

“The trend has been to move data centres outside the downtown core because real estate is at a premium in major economic hubs like Toronto,” said Tony Ciciretto, President of Cogeco Data Services. “But Canada’s largest business district has unique needs including access to unparalleled speed and the ability to access facilities quickly for maintenance activities or in the event of an emergency. Even brief delays for a financial or business transaction can mean the difference of millions of dollars and that means that customers of our downtown facility will have a distinct advantage in meeting and exceeding the extreme latency and proximity requirements of the business sector.”

As Cogeco is known for its efficient, reliable business operations, Cogeco Data will provide data centre customers with reliable security and management of their IT environments. The new data centre has the following attributes: a significant power capacity for support of demanding IT infrastructure requirements, two onsite uninteruptible power supply systems, two innovative emergency generators, advanced overhead and close-coupled cooling systems, 100 per cent uptime backed by Service Level Agreements and year round, everyday onsite monitoring of environmental, operational and security systems. Other highlights include an advanced multi-level security system, early smoke detection , a connection to Cogeco Data Service’s wholly owned network, access to Cogeco Data Service’s Internet core network and a secure, managed meet-me-room with multiple physically diverse entrance points.

This facility paired with Cogeco’s Toronto west and the upcoming Barrie locations will complement customer business operations.

“Most Canadians felt proud when they learned that our economy had weathered the global economic crisis better than most other countries,” said Mr. Ciciretto. “With this new data centre in the heart Canada’s biggest business and financial district, we’re helping Canadian organizations cement their status among the world’s best, most reliable, and nimble institutions.”