DigitalBridge & T-Mobile partner to develop next-gen 5G

Marc Ganzi , President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), describes DigitalBridge as: “a real estate investment trust, focused globally on the construction, ownership and management of digital infrastructure companies across five key verticals: data centres, macro cell towers, fibre networks and edge infrastructure. We work with our telecommunication partners to help enable their next-generation networks.”

DigitalBridge partners with T-Mobile

Being one of DigitalBridge’s most important relationships in the Northern Hemisphere, the company has been “working with T-Mobile for over two decades facilitating the build-out of their next-generation 5G networks, which is a privilege and an honour for us,” he adds.

DigitalBridge’s unique architecture of subsidiaries

Under the DigitalBridge umbrella, the organisation owns 23 companies. “Our unique architecture of over 20 portfolio companies allows us to work with T-Mobile, where we can talk to them in a holistic manner when it comes to the future of their network,” he adds.

Today’s challenges in the telecommunications space really come down to the software-defined layer of the network that will play out at the edge. “T-Mobile has an absolute eye on the future and understands that to deploy 5G effectively, you not only need to focus on the physical layer of the network, but also understand the metaphysical part of the network as well — the software defined layer,” says Ganzi.

“Providing a distributed RAN network today where a radio access network is no longer reliant on large switches, where you proliferate that network intelligence to the edge , that is really the challenge we've embarked on with our colleagues at T-Mobile. And we're trying to help enable that edge infrastructure,” he adds.

Aligning DigitalBridge’s ESG initiatives with T-Mobile

“In alignment with T-Mobile’s ESG strategy and their focus on being the most environmentally conscious mobile carrier in the United States, DigitalBridge has made a pledge to have all of our portfolio companies carbon neutral by 2030,” says Ganzi.

“Not only do our environmental commitments align with T-Mobile, our social and governance initiatives do as well. In addition to our incredibly diverse board, we have been very engaged in implementing our DE&I strategy, which is heavily focused on youth mentorship,” adds Ganzi.



