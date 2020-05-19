NexTech releases the latest edition of its augmented reality e-commerce solution

The Toronto-based augmented reality (AR) company, NexTech AR Solutions, has announced the release of the beta version of its web enabled AR e-commerce solution.

The solution has been designed to combat issues related to AR, such as having to download an app to experience the technology incorporated with e-commerce.

“NexTech's web enabled AR e-commerce solution effectively addresses the entire global market for e-commerce on both desktop and mobile,” remarked Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech.

“When we started looking at AR we immediately saw the wow factor and application for e-commerce but also saw a hesitation of consumers to load another app on their mobile device.”

“With our web enabled AR e-commerce solution, we have eliminated that hesitation which we believe will open the floodgates to the rapid adoption of web enabled AR shopping experiences worldwide, this truly is a game changer.”

The company will install its embed code into the websites of its partners in order to ARitize™ their products.

“NexTech's web enabled AR platform allows small and large e-commerce websites to integrate AR into the shopping experience with just a few lines of embed code democratizing AR at scale and creating a true consumer platform,” stated Reuben Tozman, COO of NexTech.

“The biggest hurdle online customers face is determining whether a certain product is right for them. AR offers shoppers the confidence that will motivate purchasing decisions.”

“AR provides users with an in-store shopping experience, regardless of their location. Our AR platform superimposes 3D objects in various spaces, giving customers a chance to interact with digital twins from the comfort of their own homes.”