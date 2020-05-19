With recent news that music streaming service Tidal is struggling financially, there are concerns that the celebrity-owned, subscription-based streaming service will be shut down, similar to Grooveshark, Mixed Radio and Beat Port, or taken over by bigger corporations such as Apple Inc.

However, we take a look at popular music-streaming services founded within America which are continuing to make waves within the industry, and are consistently altering their vision against customer demand.

Google Play Music

Officially launching in 2011, Google Play Music is now available in 63 countries and is compatible with web, iOS, android and media devices, such as Sonos.

The music streaming service allows users to build their own personal library and download songs, integrating Youtube music, allowing users to access both platforms. The service has also since developed to incorporate a Google Play Family Plan, granting access to six members for a fee. However, the Family Plan can only be utilised through android.

Jango

Unlike most streaming services where there is a subscription fee, Jango is a free streaming music service for iOS and Android, granting access to multiple radio stations but also allows users to build their own music base.

The service allows users to play music from one of their favourite artists, but is able to use this information to find further artists users might like to listen to.

Apple Music (previously iTunes)

Developed from iTunes Music and the purchase of Beats Music, Apple Music streaming services now are available on Windows, Android, Apple and iOS devices, in addition to iTunes version 12.2 and onwards. The service is currently available in over 110 countries, with over 17 million subscribers, which is set to increase.

The service is a favourite for upcoming artists to showcase their music through Apple’s Connect platform, where artists can upload their tracks with fellow subscribers. The service also grants user access to radio station Beats 1.

Similar to most streaming services, Apple’s trial period is set at three months, where users then have to pay a small charge going forward.

iHeart Radio

Owned by iHeartMedia Inc, iHeartRadio is a hugely successful brand, with the rise of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Festival held every year in Nevada.

The radio streaming service launched in 2008 and is now available on a multitude of platforms, from Xbox 360, Sonos, Apple, Blackberry, Windows, PlayStation, Samsung and many more.

The service now also streams stations which are not solely US based, but worldwide, tapping into various markets. The station has also incorporated a family app named iHeartRadio Family.

Groove Music (Microsoft)

Previously known as Xbox Music, Groove Music was launched by Microsoft in conjunction with Windows 10 in 2012, and is now available on Windows, Android iOS and Xbox One.

The digital streaming service allows users to stream music either through a subscription service, Groove Music Pass or sole purchases through the linked Windows Store. The service is also linked to Microsoft’s OneDrive service, where users can sync their music.

