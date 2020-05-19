Article
Leadership & Strategy

Apple appoints new VP of Music & International Content

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

In the same week that Apple announced the appointment of former Google and Amazon executive Jon McCormack as its new Vice President (VP) of Software, it has been revealed that the company has also hired a new VP of Music & International Content.

According to Variety, Apple has appointed Oliver Schusser in the role – a man who has worked for the company for 14 years, having worked closely with Apple’s Senior VP of Internet Software and Services in recent times, whilst also having played a key role in the acquisition of Shazam.

See also:

Schusser will relocate from London to California, leading a range of Apple’s international teams across 38 offices worldwide.

As a result of Schusser’s promotion, Apple’s Marketing Executive Tracy Hannelly will lead the company’s international operations, serving over 155 different markets.

Further, Variety, also revealed that Apple had now secured over 40mn paying subscribers on its Apple Music platform as it continues to gain ground on rival Spotify, growing at 5% per month compared to Spotify’s 2%, a report from the WSJ has revealed.

Earlier this month, Spotify reached a $26.5bn valuation after launching its public trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in a direct listing.

SpotifyAppleApple MusicExecutive appointment
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI