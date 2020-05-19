Apple appoints new VP of Music & International Content

In the same week that Apple announced the appointment of former Google and Amazon executive Jon McCormack as its new Vice President (VP) of Software, it has been revealed that the company has also hired a new VP of Music & International Content.

According to Variety, Apple has appointed Oliver Schusser in the role – a man who has worked for the company for 14 years, having worked closely with Apple’s Senior VP of Internet Software and Services in recent times, whilst also having played a key role in the acquisition of Shazam.

Schusser will relocate from London to California, leading a range of Apple’s international teams across 38 offices worldwide.

As a result of Schusser’s promotion, Apple’s Marketing Executive Tracy Hannelly will lead the company’s international operations, serving over 155 different markets.

Further, Variety, also revealed that Apple had now secured over 40mn paying subscribers on its Apple Music platform as it continues to gain ground on rival Spotify, growing at 5% per month compared to Spotify’s 2%, a report from the WSJ has revealed.

Earlier this month, Spotify reached a $26.5bn valuation after launching its public trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in a direct listing.