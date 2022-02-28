T-Mobile partners with Tellworks for Network Supply Chain

Founded in 2005, Tellworks Logistics is a full-spectrum supply chain company. Its single focus is centred around providing the best logistics services for its customers, which are designed to improve efficiency, lower costs, and increase inventory and product visibility.

Tellworks Logistics is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, offering robust warehouse operations, transportation management, proprietary warehouse management technology in AIMSPlus+ and consulting services.

Tellworks started out by fulfilling the logistics and warehousing needs of those in the telecommunications industry. While this is still a core industry for Tellworks, the company’s capabilities have since grown to offer its solutions to just about any industry.

Tellworks partners with T-Mobile

In 2007, Tellworks began its partnership with T-Mobile. “We have had a relationship with T-Mobile since the inception of reverse logistics,” says Christo Makrides, Owner and Managing Partner, Tellworks Logistics.

“At Tellworks, we believe that our customers are part of our DNA, and as a result, we have developed an intimate relationship with our customers to provide them with full transparency. We are very curious about our customers’ needs, we go above and beyond what is needed to provide our customers with excellence,” continues Makrides.

When it comes to Tellworks’ partnership with T-Mobile Makrides highlights that one of the major attributes that it brings to the table for T-Mobile is its technology and data analytics. “We were very instrumental in bringing AIMSPlus+ together with other solutions as part of our partnership,” says Makrides. As an enabler of Tellworks operations, AIMSPlus+ produces insight which is used to optimize the supply chain.

“In addition, we developed our own transportation company, Makt-Trans Freight, to give us more intimacy into the supply chain, allowing us to offer real estate, warehouse management services, technology and a transportation solution in one package,” he adds.

How does Tellworks plan to work with T-Mobile in the future?

When it comes to Tellworks’ partnership with T-Mobile, Makrides hopes that it is one that is long-lasting. “We hope to continue to provide T-Mobile with analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in a way that provides cost savings and effective production at a high level,” comments Makrides.

He adds: “Overall, I’m very thankful and very happy to be a part of such a great relationship with T-Mobile. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime to be integrated with the development and build-out of 5G. And it’s my team from the executives all the way down to the associates, who live and breathe this every day. Ultimately, we try to provide whatever it takes on behalf of the customer to make this a success. Again, I am very thankful for the opportunity and I'm very proud to be affiliated with the T-Mobile brand.”



