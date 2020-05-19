Top Mobile Productivity Apps for the Overwhelmed

Written by Jason Kirshner, President of Rocket Apps

There are several lists about productivity apps that mostly relate to productivity in the workplace, but what about suggestions for people who are overwhelmed and need some help with everyday life. Below are a few suggestions for apps that help manage the routine day-to-day:

SKWink.com allows users to take notes, set reminders, due dates and lets users add a profile so they can easily keep track of old to-do items, notes and completed tasks. This app is a great managing tool that helps busy people keep track of school items, work items and personal to-do reminders.



Future-Text.com is a tool that allows users to prewrite a text to be sent in the future. This app goes beyond just a reminder but becomes a valuable tool when you want to schedule things in advance. For example, at the start of the month you can create all of your birthday wishes ahead of time with personal messages. The app does require a push notification to send and cancel at the set time due to developer restrictions, but it is also a good reminder that the text was sent and now off your plate. This can be used for work texts as reminders, thank you follow-ups and for keeping in touch with kids, friends, parents, etc.



PDF Maps (by Avenza) allows users to access maps from iTunes just like they do music and books. These maps can be used without a live network connection so you are never lost even when out of range. The technology allows travelers to view and measure real world locations and attributes. Paired together with mobile devices that utilize GPS, such as an iPhone or iPad, the PDF Maps app provides constant access to geographic locations and even points of interest without the risk of losing reception due to cell tower proximity – making it the ultimate traveling accessory for those that travel for business domestically or internationally. The app works in areas where internet bandwidth is not available or is cost-prohibitive when roaming internationally. PDF Maps app also allows you to track users vacation points with pictures and descriptions so that the map can be shared with others who might be visiting the area.



Financier Lite is a good addition to any checking and savings account. It keeps tabs on expenses and accesses current account balances in one convenient place. This saves time because users record all deposits and withdrawals in one organized spot, from unlimited accounts.



Flight Track Pro is an essential app for tracking arrival and departure flight information, it has been more accurate than any other source and gives information in real-time often before that same information is provided by the flight crew. This is a real-time saver and allows users to feel confident that they have the most up-to-date flight information while traveling, for fun or business.



Word Lens instantly translates printed words from one language to another using your smart Phone camera. While traveling internationally, you can take a picture of a sign and have it translated into English. This is helpful when traveling abroad and is faster than searching for a word in a translation dictionary.

