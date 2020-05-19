Article
Corporate Finance

Bank of Canada: Canada's payments grid needs modernising

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Modernising Canada's payments systems will help boost the stability and efficiency of the country's financial system, and reduce systemic and liquidity risk, a senior official at the Bank of Canada said on Thursday.

Deputy Governer Sylvain Leduc announced that although the fast pace of technological change makes updating the high-value payment system challenging, inaction is not an option. Leduc added that a sound system is key to the stability of the financial system as a reliable electrical grid for the economy.

"And a stable financial system is essential for the effective conduct of our inflation-targeting monetary policy," Leduc said in prepared remarks to a Payments Canada conference in Toronto.

"We do not expect the changes to the high-value payment system to alter our ability to control the overnight rate, which should closely track our target policy rate, as is the case today," he added.

The Bank of Canada is responsibile for overseeing the country's main large-value and retail payments systems, which are operated by Payments Canada, a non-profit organisation established by Canada's parliament.

Leduc said the Bank believes the new high-value payment system will be a fully collateralised, defaulter-pays system.

 

Source: Reuters Canada

Bank of Canada BankingPayments
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI