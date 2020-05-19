Article
Bank of Canada establishes digital hub for efficient finance

By tarvicn vicn
May 19, 2020
The Bank of Canada has launched the Financial System Hub.

Located on the central’s bank website, the hub will be used for timely analysis and research on financial stability issues.

By using a digital format, the bank can benefit from the flexibility of discussing new financial system developments as they arise, as well as being able to present its work more accessibly.

“The launch of the Hub is a step forward to increasing the transparency and timeliness of our research and analysis of the Canadian financial system, and it gives this core function of the Bank’s mandate the greater visibility it deserves,” stated Carolyn A. Wilkins, Senior Deputy Governor.

The Bank of Canada will make shorter posts, visuals and multimedia content available on the hub, alongside the Financial System Research Centre.

The centre will showcase the company’s deeper research into financial system topics and aims to encourage partnerships with external researchers.

As part the hub’s launch, the Bank announced earlier this year plans to publish its Financial System Review annually, with the next one scheduled for June 27, 2019.

