Article
Corporate Finance

Bossa Nova raises $29mn in VC funding round

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

San Francisco-based retail robotics company Bossa Nova Robotics has secured $29mn in funding to further enhance its technology.

The funding round was led by Cota Capital and included the participation of China Walden Ventures, LG Electronics and a number of existing investors in the company.

The company providers real-time on-shelf product data for retail companies globally, automating the collection and analysis of data across large-scale stores.

In turn, this allows retailers to enhance their operational efficiencies and improve productivity levels by making informed inventory decisions, whilst simultaneously improving customer experience.

See also:

“Today’s retail powerhouses require accurate, real-time product information to create a seamless omnichannel shopping experience expected by all customers,” said Bruce McWilliams, President and CEO of Bossa Nova.

“Bossa Nova’s technology gives retailers a data-rich and dynamic foundation to transform their store operations.”

The company’s automated technology is currently being used by Walmart across 50 stores in the US, considered to be the largest deployment of its kind globally.

“Bossa Nova is enabling retailers to rethink decades-old processes by providing a combination of sophisticated technologies,” said Bobby Yazdani, founder and managing partner at Cota Capital.

“They are at the forefront with focused technical expertise, extensive market knowledge, and a world-class team.”

The investment will be used to grow Bossa Nova’s employ base by 50%, whilst also contributing to continued research and development efforts.

WalmartRetailTechnologyinvestment
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI