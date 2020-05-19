Canada on course to fall short of greenhouse gas emissions target

Canada’s bid to reduce 2005 greenhouse gas levels by 30 percent by 2030 is looking in jeopardy as government sources reveal a current deficit of around 200 megatonnes.

According to The Globe and Mail, this is based on carbon estimates predicating the impact of government and federal policies that have been announced so far, leaving the country with a 38 percent shortfall as things stand.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been trying to establish a minimum national carbon price, either by Canadian provinces introducing their own fees or by a nationwide duty. However, this has been met with substantial opposition with several provincial leaders speaking out against the idea.

The Globe and Mail even reports that Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has threatened to launch legal proceedings if a deferral carbon levy was to be brought into play by Trudeau. The main reasons for the opposition to the plan include already high energy prices, exacerbated by the recent wildfires and destruction of reserves.

To find out more please visit www.theglobeandmail.com

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the July 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine