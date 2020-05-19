Article
Corporate Finance

Canada on course to fall short of greenhouse gas emissions target

By awrara ra
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canada’s bid to reduce 2005 greenhouse gas levels by 30 percent by 2030 is looking in jeopardy as government sources reveal a current deficit of around 200 megatonnes.

According to The Globe and Mail, this is based on carbon estimates predicating the impact of government and federal policies that have been announced so far, leaving the country with a 38 percent shortfall as things stand.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been trying to establish a minimum national carbon price, either by Canadian provinces introducing their own fees or by a nationwide duty. However, this has been met with substantial opposition with several provincial leaders speaking out against the idea.

The Globe and Mail even reports that Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has threatened to launch legal proceedings if a deferral carbon levy was to be brought into play by Trudeau. The main reasons for the opposition to the plan include already high energy prices, exacerbated by the recent wildfires and destruction of reserves. 

To find out more please visit www.theglobeandmail.com

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the July 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

Justin TrudeauCanada renewable energyCanada greenhouse gas emissionsSaskatchewan Premier Brad Wall
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI