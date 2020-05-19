Article
Corporate Finance

Canadian GDP up 0.4% in November, Statistics Canada says

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to the latest monthly data from Statistics Canada, the Canadian economy grew 0.4% during the month of November 2017, largely driven by widespread growth across the vast majority of Canada’s industrial sectors.

17 of 20 industrial sectors reported growth, with goods producing industries rising 0.8% following a 0.5% decline the month previous. Further, the manufacturing sector saw a significant rise, up 1.8% - the largest monthly increase in over two and a half years.

See also:

The Canadian auto manufacturing industry saw the biggest gains, up 14.3%, following four straight monthly declines between July and October that resulted in a total 21.5% drop in the industry.

The mining, quarrying and oil & gas sectors also contributed significantly to the overall growth in GDP, with a 0.5% increase, despite a 1.1% decline through October.

The 0.4% growth of the economy marks a further increase in GDP, up from the 0.2% growth recorded in October, making it the strongest month for growth since May 2017.

Canadian economy Statistics CanadaIndustrial sectorsGDP growth
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI