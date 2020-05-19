Article
Corporate Finance

Carillion Canada files for creditor protection

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Canadian branch of Carillion has followed in the footsteps of its UK parent company, filing for creditor protection.

The unit stated that it was forced to seek CCAA protection following the liquidation of its parent company as it was unable to secure short term financing for its operations.

See also:

As a result, collectively, Carillion Construction Inc., Carillion Canada Inc., and Carillion Canada Holdings Inc. have all been granted an initial order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

This puts the thousands of Canadian jobs in jeopardy, with 6,000 of the company’s 23,000 international employees located in Canada.

Despite this predicament, the company does not expect any disruption to be caused to the services they provide.

“It is expected to be business-as-usual for all Canadian Carillion Applicants as they continue to operate under the protection of the Initial Order,” the company stated. “The Canadian Carillion Applicants do not anticipate any disruption to the various services they provide and do not expect that this protective filing will impact the public in any way.  Public safety remains our top priority, be it in the maintenance and cleaning of hospitals, the clearing of roads or any of our other activities.”

Ernst & Young has been appointed as Monitor in the CCAA proceedings.

CarillionCCAA
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI