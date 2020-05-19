Article
Fongo Interested in Acquiring WIND Mobile

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Fongo, a Canadian mobile telecommunications company, has announced its interest in acquiring WIND Mobile.  As WIND Mobile parent company Orascom has suggested a potential sale of WIND Mobile, Fongo would be interested in expanding the company across the Canadian wireless market.

"WIND Mobile has done a fantastic job of signing up some of the most forward thinking mobile consumers in the country and has taught Canadians that there can be alternatives to traditional wireless service," said Jody Schnarr, CEO of Fongo Inc. "By combining WIND's wireless assets with Fongo's proven ability to deliver innovative mobile solutions, Canadians will have true choice and a service that is radically different from anything else out there."

Fongo currently provides 250,000 Canadians with free mobile phone service. Fongo offers its users a free phone number, unlimited messaging, unlimited calling across Canada through a mobile app that can be downloaded onto an iPhone, iPod touch and/or Android phone.

"Fongo has accomplished what everyone told us was impossible—we figured out how to make mobile calling not only free, but profitable," said Dave Bullock, president of Fongo. "We re-imagined how a mobile calling service should work, and the result is saving each of our customers hundreds of dollars a year off their mobile bill."

WIND Mobile currently provides wireless service to customers in Ontario with additional coverage in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. Fongo would immediately extend WIND Mobile service nationwide. WIND customers would be transitioned to Fongo during a transition period of 12 months.

"This story should not end with WIND Mobile being absorbed by one of the incumbent telecommunications companies in Canada," added Bullock. "And it certainly shouldn't end with WIND Mobile being sold to yet another foreign owned telecom conglomerate. Canadians deserve a Canadian owned carrier that provides a true alternative solution."

