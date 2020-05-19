[FULL REPORT] White House minimum wage hike will help close the gender pay gap
The White House released a report on Wednesday stating that President Obama has signed an executive order to raise the minimum wage. The report - which states the minimum wage will be increased from $7.25 to $10.10 per hour (and in line with inflation thereafter) - particularly emphasizes the benefit to women because they are more “highly concentrated in low-wage sectors such as personal care and healthcare support occupations.”
The White House report, produced in part by the president's Council of Economic Advisers and the Labor Department, says that about 55 percent of the workers who would see higher wages under the proposal would be women.
RELATED CONTENT:
13 traits of successful businesswomen
Reasons why sustainability is a good business decision
Top tips for training the millennial workforce
The tipped minimum wage of $2.13 has been in place for more than 20 years, meaning many employees haven’t been receiving the threshold amount, even though employers are, by law required to ensure they do.
“Raising the full minimum wage and the tipped minimum wage will help reduce poverty among women and their families, as well as make progress toward closing the gender pay gap,” says the report.
- Canada’s cannabis industry expected to employ 125,000 people during first year of legalisationLeadership & Strategy
- Canada’s unemployment drops to 6.3%, the lowest level since 2008Corporate Finance
- 12 ways to boost LGBT inclusionLeadership & Strategy
- The top five Canadian cities for affordable property and good jobsCorporate Finance