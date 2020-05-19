Article
Intel to acquire California-based chipmaker eASIC

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
Leading US semiconductor manufacturing company Intel has revealed that it has agreed to acquire fellow US chipmaker eASIC in the aim of diversifying its own production offerings.

The acquisition will allow Intel to more readily offer ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) solutions to its customers – custom chips that are specifically designed to run high-performance and power-constrained applications.

“I’m excited to announce that Intel plans to expand its programmable solutions portfolio to include structured ASICs by acquiring eASIC, a leading structured ASICs provider headquartered in Santa Clara, California,” said Dan McNamara, Corporate Vice President and general Manager of Intel's Programmable Solutions Group.

“The addition of eASIC will help us meet customers’ diverse needs of time-to-market, features, performance, cost, power and product life cycles.”

Particularly, such capabilities will allow Intel to better meet the demands of customers that are looking to implement advances applications – a demand that has risen in recent times as companies look to leverage complex technologies to transform their operating models.

“Together with partners and customers, Intel and eASIC expect to deliver industry-leading solutions,” McNamara continued.

The financial details of the deal were no disclosed, however, the merger will see approximately 120 eASIC employees joining Intel's Programmable Solutions division.

