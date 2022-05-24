People Moves: Databricks, BDO, Kontoor Brands, Intel

Ex-Walmart finance lead Amanda Whalen joins unicorn Klaviyo as CFO

Former finance head at Walmart’s international operation, Amanda Whalen , takes up the role of CFO at Klaviyo , as the market technology unicorn continues to scale. She will lead the customer platform’s financial operations, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, internal audit, investor relations and business intelligence.

Described by Klaviyo’s CEO Andrew Bialecki as “way more than a CFO” with a “customer-first mentality, passion for our mission, and experience scaling both entrepreneurial and enterprise companies”, Amanda has more than 20 years of progressive leadership experience in finance and operations.

She joins from Walmart International, where she was CFO, responsible for finance across eight international markets with a revenue of more than US$90bn, including the high-growth companies Flipkart, PhonePe, and Walmex. She also served as SVP and Treasurer for Walmart, looking after global treasury as well as the digital transformation of the retail giant’s financial planning and analysis function. She has also held CFO and other senior leadership roles across finance, strategy and HR in the food manufacturing, grocery distribution and healthcare industries.

Amanda started her career at Bain where she spent more than a decade as a manager. She has a degree from Princeton and an MBA from MIT Sloan.