Intel addresses semiconductor challenges with education fund

Intel has announced US$100 million investment in education over the next decade, in a bid to address immediate semiconductor manufacturing technical challenges and workforce shortages.

Intel’s investment will establish semiconductor manufacturing education and research collaborations with universities, community colleges and technical educators across the US, directly investing US$50m in higher education institutions in Ohio, home to Intel headquarters.

The aim? To build a pipeline of talent and bolstering research programs.

Intel’s ambitious plans to solve global semiconductor challenges

This comes hot on the heels of a number of recent announcements by Intel to address the semiconductor manufacturing challenges and shortage, including plans to invest more than US$20bn to construct two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio , and a further €33bn in European R&D and manufacturing.

This investment by Intel, which has been in Europe for more than three decades and employs some 10,000 people there, would span European countries, including France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain, and the entire semiconductor value chain – from R&D through to manufacturing and state-of-the-art packaging technologies. The investment includes a plan to invest an initial €17bn into a leading-edge semiconductor mega-site in Germany, a new R&D and design hub in France.

A state-of-the-art European semiconductor ecosystem will support the green transition and help deliver the European Green Deal, as more efficient chips can reduce the power consumption of the next wave of digital hardware while driving HPC and AI solutions.