INSEAD program prepares executives to lead in complex world

Leading business school INSEAD has unveiled a brand-new program for executives, designed to help them lead in today’s increasingly complex and rapidly changing business world.

This comes as the world faces multiple disruptions post-pandemic, from supply chain challenges to geopolitical and energy crises, and as leaders struggle to detect the trends and shifts impacting businesses today.

In response, INSEAD – which is widely regarded as being at the forefront of innovation and is one of the leading business schools worldwide dedicated to delivering immersive online executive experiences – has spent the last few years analysing the changing face of business and the changing needs of executives.

The result is a truly transformational program designed to help executives respond to the volatile and ambiguous contexts today, and to look beyond short-term gains to understand the larger context and create sustainable value and impact for stakeholders.

Titled LEAD ­ Lead, Engage, Advance, Drive – and set to welcome the first intake of executives in November 2022, the program offers the tools and techniques to help executives know precisely where to focus energy and resources by basing it on three core pillars – Sensing Value, Delivering Value and Sustaining Value.