Article
Corporate Finance

McDonalds Canada offer all day breakfast

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

As promised, McDonalds has started to offer all-day breakfasts in its Canadian restaurants. Starting Tuesday, over 1,100 locations across Canada will serve foods such as hash browns and breakfast sandwiches until closing time. 

The decision follows a successful trial at 20 locations across Canada in January.

"We're now excited to offer our guests our world famous breakfast whenever they want it," McDonald's Canada president John Betts said in a release.

The multinational fast food chain introduced all-day breakfast in the US in October 2015. The companyreported that having breakfast available after 10:30 a.m. was the number one request from consumers. 

All-day breakfast items include Egg McMuffins, the Bacon 'n Egg McMuffin, the Sausage McMuffin and Sausage 'n Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwiches, along with Hotcakes, Hotcakes with Sausage, and Hash Browns.

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the January 2017 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

Source: [CBC]

 

Foodmcdonalds
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI