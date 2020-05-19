McDonalds Canada offer all day breakfast

As promised, McDonalds has started to offer all-day breakfasts in its Canadian restaurants. Starting Tuesday, over 1,100 locations across Canada will serve foods such as hash browns and breakfast sandwiches until closing time.

The decision follows a successful trial at 20 locations across Canada in January.

"We're now excited to offer our guests our world famous breakfast whenever they want it," McDonald's Canada president John Betts said in a release.

The multinational fast food chain introduced all-day breakfast in the US in October 2015. The companyreported that having breakfast available after 10:30 a.m. was the number one request from consumers.

All-day breakfast items include Egg McMuffins, the Bacon 'n Egg McMuffin, the Sausage McMuffin and Sausage 'n Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwiches, along with Hotcakes, Hotcakes with Sausage, and Hash Browns.

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the January 2017 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

Source: [CBC]