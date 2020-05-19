Article
McDonald's Q3 earnings up

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
McDonald’s posted higher profits for its third quarter, but is expecting sales to be flat this month, the company said Monday.

Shares were trading at $93.67, down 1.5 percent after the market opened on Monday.

According to Thomas Reuters, McDonald’s earned $1.52 a share just beating analysts’ estimates of $1.51 a share.

"Our results reflect McDonald's ability to grow amid the broad-based challenges of the current environment by focusing on those areas of the business within our control," CEO Don Thompson said in a news release.

The Oak Brook, Illinois business has struggled to boost sales among high competition and a fundamental shift in consumer choices to reflect a healthier lifestyle. This is occurring as economic conditions around the world persist and remain taxing.  

Last year McDonald’s saw its monthly sales figures drop for the first time in almost a decade. The head of U.S. business was replaced and the company continues to focus on value.

The fast-food restaurant reported that global sales at restaurants open at least 13 months increased less than 1 percent (0.9 percent), and operating income was up 5 percent.

The popular Monopoly promotion in the U.S. and the introduction of Mighty Wings with a national, limited-time offer helped sales. During the fourth quarter, McDonald's said it expects global sales to be relatively flat.

"While we are focused on strengthening our near-term performance, the current environment continues to pressure results," said Don Thompson.

