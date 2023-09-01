Think functional fashion that focuses on casual wardrobe staples and you’re probably imagining Gap – the stylish San Francisco fashion house with stores worldwide. However, there could be change at the top, with Japan’s Uniqlo brand making headway – and increased profits – in the US and globally.

Uniqlo – one of eight brands owned by holding company Fast Retailing – has sales expectations for this year of around US$25 billion, up 18%, while Gap’s revenue is on the slide, with a double digit drop expected as revenues fall to around US$15 billion.

Gap, a portfolio of billion-dollar lifestyle brands including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta, and the largest specialty apparel company in the US, recently posted their second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. Net sales were US$3.55 billion, down 8% compared to last year. Store sales decreased 7% and online sales 11%. The company was also impacted by the sale of Gap China.

Compare that with Fast Retailing, which saw revenue soar 21% in the nine months to 31 May 2023, with operating profit up 22%.