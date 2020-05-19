Article
Corporate Finance

Older workers secure jobs, while young face tight market

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Statistic's Canada has reported that older workers are securing an increasing number of new jobs.

Over 24,000 new jobs created in April were for workers aged 55 and older, Statistics Canada reported this week. This growth rate is the fastest for any age group.

Over the past year, more than 275,000 new jobs have been produced in Canada's economy. Surprisingly, over half of them (133,000, to be precise) have gone to workers 55 and up.

Statistics Canada found that more than a third of over 55s are still working. Almost one out of every seven are still working past 65.

In contrast, the jobless rate for workers under 25 is almost twice the overall average, at just under 12 percent. More than 45,000 people dropped out of the workforce in April, which brought the overall unemploymet rate to its lowest level since 2008. As quoted by CBC, economist Sherry Cooper said: "About half of those were youth, meaning many young people looking for work have stopped looking."

 

EmploymentStatistics Canada
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI