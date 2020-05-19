Article
Corporate Finance

Petronas to sell some of its Deep Basin assets in Alberta

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas has announced its plans to sell some of its oil and gas assets in Alberta’s Deep Basin, currently owned by its Canadian subsidiary Progress Energy.

The assets that it has listed include 400,000 acres of land within the Deep Basin, with three gas plants and a significant pipeline network situated within this.

Progress Energy currently has a 63% interest in the Deep Basin region that produces approximately 5,500 barrels of oil per day.

See also:

The company has hired BMO Capital Markets, a leading North American investment banking company, to assist in the sale.

“BMO Capital Markets has been engaged by Progress Energy to assist with the sale of its Deep Basin assets in Alberta,” the bank revealed on its website, describing the Deep Basin as an “undercapitalised asset with significant low-risk development potential”.

The news comes as part of a wider Canadian retreat from Petronas, having scrapped its plans to build a C$36bn liquefied natural gas export facility in British Columbia back in July.

Having pulled out of the Pacific LNG export terminal in the northwest of the country, Petronas announced that it would be looking at other ways to generate revenue from its regional assets.

Oil and GasLNGPetronasMalaysia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI