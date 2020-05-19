Article
Corporate Finance

Proctor and Gamble to Cut 5700 Jobs

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Proctor & Gamble, manufacturer of several mega-products, including Tide detergent, Pantene hair products, Gillette razors and Charmin toilet paper, has announced a plan to cut up to 5700 jobs over the next year and a half in order to reduce costs.

Overall, P&G hopes to lower its costs by $10 billion and the slashing of about ten percent of its non-manufacturing workforce will contribute $800 million to that end goal. 

“We realize that we have to do it. The environment necessitates it,” CEO Bob McDonald said during the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference on Thursday.

In addition to cutting down its workforce, P&G said that it will initiate several cost-cutting manufacturing projects, including the implementation of less expensive packaging, eliminating duplicate work wherever possible, combining advertising for several brands at once, virtual technology and innovations with outside companies.

See Related Stories from Business Review USA:

Top Five Female Business Leaders

Bank of America Trimming Costs and Employees

FedEx Hit Hardest by Postal Service Cuts

P&G will also trim down its marketing and overhead costs by $1 billion and $3 billion, respectively. 

Earlier last week, P&G announced that it plans to sell its Pringles division to Kellogg. P&G previously backed out of a plan to sell Pringles to Diamond Foods after Diamond's accounting practices were revealed. 

KelloggFinanceProctor &Gamblefiscal practices
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI