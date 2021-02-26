Snap Finance: fast, flexible financing

In the latest issue of Fintech Magazine, we spoke to Mike Palmer, COO at TAB Bank, about the vital role strategic alliances play in its digital transformation journey. TAB Bank, which aims to revolutionise open banking in the US, teams with market-leading fintechs and financial services provider to improve the financial health of its customers.

“These are tremendous partners that we’ve had tremendous success with,” Palmer says.

Partners such as Snap Finance, a provider of fast and flexible consumer financing, are invaluable to TAB Bank’s digital transformation - and in providing its banking customers with the services and tools to improve their financial standing.

As a strategic partner of TAB’s, Snap offers customers reliable lease-to-own financing for the things that matter. Its proprietary algorithm looks beyond a FICO score, leveraging more than 11,000 data points to ensure customers have the best chance for approval - and aid Snap partners close more sales.

Snap Finance’s three-pillar approach

Customer get what they need, when they need it



Snap looks beyond bad or no credit ratings to give applicants the best chance possible to gain successful funding - and in a time that is near unrivalled in the lease-to-own market.

Flexible payment options

Customers can retain control over their repayments with a choice of three easy payment options. These give customers freedom, convenience and confidence to make informed decisions and gain access to the things they want.

No Credit Needed

Snap is for everyone, even the nearly third of American’s who do not qualify for traditional financing due to their credit history. Snap looks beyond their credit score and can get them approved in seconds.

Customers love Snap’s service, with one five-star review stating: “Snap came through for me when I needed to fix my car. It’s great to know that this service is available when you really need it.