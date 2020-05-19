Tourism in Canada Up in May

United States and other country tourism rose from April to May totalling a 0.7 per cent rise. Additionally, Statistics Canada saw, for tourism specifically from the United States, a rise of 0.5 per cent equalling 1.6 million trips in May.

Statistics Canada collected this information from a sample of Customs Declaration cards filled out as tourists entered into Canada.

It wasn’t just extended stays that saw a rise, but also overnight stays by US residents. Up 1.2 per cent in May, the increase is a direct result of a 6.7 per cent rise in overnight plane trips. Surprisingly, overnight car travel actually dropped down 2.3 per cent for the same length of stay.

Overseas tourism also increased in May. Totalling 379,000 trips to Canada and a 1.9 per cent increase versus April, the overseas tourist market grew substantially. Largest gains acquired included a rise of 9.0 per cent of travellers from Italy and 8.8 per cent from the United Kingdom.

On the other side, Canadians took 774,000 trips overseas in May, also up from April. Travel to the United States by Canadians was a whopping 4.2 million trips, surprisingly down 1.7 per cent.

The information Statistics Canada compiled in their report came from information collected by entrants into Canada from CBSA forms. As a count is determined from all ports of entry across Canada to record the number of travellers, information is recorded regarding types of transportation, and number of vehicles.