VIDEO: Cirque du Soleil's immersive business summit is off to an impressive start

The sixth edition of C2 Montreal business conference, founded by Cirque du Soleil, is currently taking place.

The "creativity-meets-commerce" conference runs from 24-26 May and is hosting 6,000 innovators, executives, global visionaries, creatives, entrepreneurial icons, social game changers.

What been going at the summit during the past couple of days? Thankfully, C2 Montreal have released a highlights reel for those of us who couldn’t make it: