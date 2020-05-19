Business Review USA magazine - December issue now available!

Article
By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
The December issue of Business Review USA is now live!

This month, we feature an exclusive discussion with Matt Calkins – Founder and CEO of Appian – who tells Kieron Bain about the ways in which his company is ready to support big businesses with its unique IT capabilities.

Also, Tom Wadlow chats with Andrew Parker, GSMA’s Programme Marketing Director for the Internet of Things, regarding the future of IoT, particularly with regard to mobile network operators.

Plus, this month’s list is the top 10 largest US car plants.

On top of all this, we have a bumper selection of unique digital reports, including A123 Systems, RM2 SA, and Millstone Medical, as well as The Guthrie Clinic, DavisREED Construction Inc, Remington Hotels, and Allegheny Health Network.

Enjoy the magazine, and feel free to join in the conversation on Twitter: @BizReviewUSA

